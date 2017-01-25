Kashmir encounters: 4 soldiers, 4 militants gunned down

Four army men, including a Major, and an equal number of militants were on Tuesday killed while 8 other security personnel and a civilian were injured in two separate encounters in Kashmir, officials said.

In an encounter in Kralgund area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district this evening, security forces gunned down three militants hiding in a residential house, a police official said.

Major S Dahiya was injured in the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

Earlier, an encounter took place in Parray Mohalla of Hajin area of Bandipora district this morning.

The gunbattle erupted after security forces cordoned off the area following information about presence of militants there, the police official said.

As the security forces were closing in, they came under fire from the hiding militants, the official said, adding 10 security personnel, including an officer, were injured in this.

Of them, three personnel succumbed to their injuries later, the official said.

One militant, whose identity has not been ascertained yet, was also killed in the operation, he added.

The two encounters took place two days after four militants and two soldiers were killed in a gunbattle in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. Two civilians were also killed in that encounter.