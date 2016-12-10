Kashmir avalanches: Four bodies recovered, death toll rises to 14

Bodies of four missing soldiers were recovered from Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir that was hit by avalanches on Wednesday and Thursday taking the death toll to 14, police said on Friday.

At least 10 soldiers were killed and four others went missing after two avalanches hit an army post and a patrol in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district near the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday.

Earlier, the army in a statement said it lost six soldiers in the two avalanches in Gurez that occurred on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and six soldiers were rescued after avalanches hit their post on Wednesday, while bodies of three soldiers were retrieved on Thursday morning, it said.

An army officer was killed and four soldiers were injured on Wednesday in that avalanche which hit the army post in Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.