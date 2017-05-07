Kashmir attack toll rises to 5, LeT militant killed

The death toll in an attack in the Kashmir Valley by militants rose to five after an injured civilian succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, a police official said.



The Saturday attack had also left a policeman, two other civilians and a wanted LeT militant dead in Mir Bazar area of the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Kulgam district.



Earlier, reports said two policemen and two civilians were killed in the attack.



"A police party had gone to investigate a road accident when militants travelling in a car opened fire at them," a police official said.



"The police retaliated in which LeT militant Fayaz Ahmad was killed and another was injured."



According to the official, Ahmad was involved in the Udhampur highway attack on a Border Security Forces convoy in August 2015 that left two BSF troopers and a militant dead.



He said the injured militant managed to escape and searches were on to trace him.



Ahmad was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and a reward of Rs 2 lakh had been announced for his capture.