Karti Chidambaram decries CBI case against him

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti on Tuesday said the filing of cases against him and raids on his properties were being done out of political vendetta and to muzzle his father's voice against the central government.



He also asserted that he had committed no crime and the government cannot establish any guilt against him.



Karti was reacting to the CBI naming him as an accused in an FIPB clearance related to media company INX for alleged pecuniary gains and searches by the agency at his house and other premises in this connection.



"The case against me has been foisted purely out of political reasons and vendetta. Nothing can be proven against me and I have not done any crime. It has been done mainly to muzzle my father's voice against the government," he said.