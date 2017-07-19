Candidates waiting to check their Karnataka II PUC supplementary results 2017 don’t need to wait much. As per the updates, Karnataka's Department of Pre-University Education may declare the Karnataka PUC results 2017 on the official website on July 27 on the official websites i.e. results.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

Just after the declaration of the Karnataka II PUC supplementary results 2017 candidates have to visit the official website and follow the instructions by filling the blank space with the important information including roll number, registration number and date of birth to check the results.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the website some of the candidates may face technical issues in getting their results. In such case candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the result website to get the results.

Along with this candidates are advised to take a printout of the Karnataka II PUC results 2017 for future purpose.