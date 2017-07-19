Candidates waiting to check their Karnataka II PUC supplementary results 2017 don’t need to wait much. As it has been informed by the close sources that the PUC supplementary results 2017 is expected to be declared on July 22 online at pue.kar.nic.in.

In relation to the result declaration date we tried to reach the officials at the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka but no official confirmation was given.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the website some of the candidates may face technical difficulty in getting their results. In such cases candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the result website in a short interval of time to check the results.

Along with this candidates may also get their results at karresults.nic.in, results.nic.in.

Keep surfing thestatesman.com for more and latest news updates.