Candidates waiting to get their Karnataka II PUC supplementary result 2017 don’t need to wait much. As per the latest update, PUC supplementary results 2017 will soon be declared on the official website pue.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Just after the declaration of the Karnataka II PUC supplementary result 2017 candidates have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number and other required information to check the results.

This year, around 7 lakh candidates appeared for the supplementary examination took place from March 9 to March 27.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future purpose.