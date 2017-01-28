Karnataka HC adjourns hearing on Kambala issue

The Karnataka High Court on Monday adjourned for two weeks, a plea seeking to revoke the ban on buffaloes race 'Kambala'.

The court postponed the hearing saying that the Jallikattu issue was still pending before the Supreme Court and observed that any hearing on Kambala will take place only after the apex court decides the Jallikattu matter.

The SC will hear the plea seeking to revoke the ban on bull-taming sport Jallikattu on Tuesday.

The Karnataka High Court had on November 18, 2016 granted an interim stay on the centuries old buffaloes race, held in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Uduipi, about 400km from Bengaluru, from November-March every year.

Demand for reviving the buffalo race in the state came after the Tamil Nadu assembly on January 23 passed a law to bypass the Supreme Court's May 7, 2014 ban on Jallikattu, a bull-taming sport, which used to be held during the Pongal festival in mid-January every year.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India sought a ban on Kambala, as the buffaloes are whipped to race faster for their owners to win a cash prize, which ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

