Karnan refuses medical test, calls it 'mad order by mad judges'

Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan on Thursday here refused to be examined by a medical team, as ordered by the Supreme Court, terming it a "mad order passed by mad judges".



Karnan said he is mentally fit.



A seven-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar on Monday directed the constitution of a medical board to examine Karnan on May 4 and submit the evaluation report on May 8.



Karnan has been engaged in an over three-month long confrontation with the apex court. He is facing contempt charges for degrading the judiciary and making allegations of corruption against several Supreme Court judges.