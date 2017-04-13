  1. Home
Karnan refuses medical test, calls it 'mad order by mad judges'

  • IANS

    IANS | Kolkata

    May 4, 2017 | 01:31 PM
CS Karnan

CS Karnan (PHOTO: IANS)

Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan on Thursday here refused to be examined by a medical team, as ordered by the Supreme Court, terming it a "mad order passed by mad judges".

Karnan said he is mentally fit.

A seven-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar on Monday directed the constitution of a medical board to examine Karnan on May 4 and submit the evaluation report on May 8.

Karnan has been engaged in an over three-month long confrontation with the apex court. He is facing contempt charges for degrading the judiciary and making allegations of corruption against several Supreme Court judges.

