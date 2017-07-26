Kargil Vijay Diwas: President, PM salute sacrifice of armed forces

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Indian armed forces for their bravery and sacrifices on the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

In a tweet, Kovind said: “Salute the martyrs and their families for their ultimate sacrifice… Nation's gratitude to the brave men & women of armed forces who keep our country safe & secure.”

In his message, PM Modi said: "Remembering our brave soldiers who fought gallantly for the pride of our nation & the security of our citizens during the Kargil War," Modi said in a series of tweets.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of India's military prowess & the great sacrifices our armed forces make while steadfastly keeping India safe," he added.

July 26 is celebrated as the anniversary of India's victory in the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan.

The Kargil conflict in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region took place after Pakistani troops occupied Indian posts on the heights.

It took about three months for the Indian forces to recapture the post.

