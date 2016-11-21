Kanpur train accident was a conspiracy, says PM Modi

The horrific Kanpur train accident in November 2016 that killed 149 people was a conspiracy and the perpetrators carried it out sitting across the border in Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

“Kanpur rail accident in which hundreds were killed was a conspiracy and the conspirators carried it out sitting across the border (Nepal),” Modi said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier in February confirmed that Dubai-based Shamshul Huda, was the "mastermind" for the sabotage behind the Indore-Patna Express train accident in Kanpur on November 16, 2016.

Backed by the ISI, Huda was arrested by Nepal Police after being deported from Dubai.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent Huda, was also a known operative of fake Indian currency and has a network in Nepal.