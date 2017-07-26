Former President APJ Abdul Kalam has “inspired” the youth of India to scale heights of progress and become job creators, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the former President’s memorial in Tamil Nadu's Ramananthapuram district, Modi said: “Dr. Kalam inspired the youth of India. I can see that today's youth wants to scale heights of progress and become job creators.”

“The memorial for Dr. Kalam showcases his life and times in a remarkable manner,” he added.

On the occasion, Modi also flagged off 'Kalam Sandesh Vahini', an exhibition bus which would travel across various states and reach Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 15, the 86th birth anniversary of the former President.

The memorial at Pei Karumbu was built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at an outlay of around Rs.16 crore in a year's time.