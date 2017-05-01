Justice Karnan vs apex court: It's getting murkier, My Lord!

The Supreme Court on Tuesday found Justice Chinnaswamy Swaminathan Karnan of the Calcutta High Court guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 6-month imprisonment. The top court also banned the media from highlighting Karnan's statements and orders.

Here is a sequence of events on how Justice Karnan became an element of controversy:

May 9, 2017: The Supreme Court pronounces six-month jail term to Justice Karnan for contempt of court; restrains the print and electronic media from carrying his statements.

May 8, 2017: Justice Karnan awards five-year rigorous imprisonment to eight Supreme Court judges and imposed a fine of Rs.1 lakh on each of them under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

May 2, 2017: Justice Karnan reacts to the medical examination order of the Supreme Court, saying "he will not submit to any test, and that the order was erroneous, ridiculous and bad in law". "This kind of harassment order against my sanity is an additional insult to an innocent Dalit judge who is of sound health and mind," Karnan had said.

May 1, 2017: The Supreme Court constitutes a medical team in Kolkata to examine the mental health of Calcutta HC judge C S Karnan. The SC also directed the West Bengal DGP to set up a team of police officials to assist the medical board in examining Justice CS Karnan on May 4.

April 13, 2017: Justice Karnan passes a judicial order against seven Supreme Court judges, including Chief Justice Khehar, for violating the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and directed them to appear before him on April 28.

March 31, 2017: The Supreme Court refuses to restore the administrative and judicial duties of Karnan and asks him to apologise unconditionally within four weeks. Karnan also appeared before the top court, becoming the first High Court Judge to do so in Indian judicial history.

March 10, 2017: The Supreme Court issues a warrant against Justice Karnan.

February 8, 2017: The Supreme Court initiates contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan and restrained him from performing judicial and administrative work.

February 13, 2017: A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court direct Justice Karnan to appear before the top court to speak out before the apex court initiates contempt charges against him.

January 23, 2017: Justice Karnan publishes an open letter to the Prime Minister naming 'an initial list' of 20 sitting and retired Supreme Court and High Court judges, accusing them of corruption.