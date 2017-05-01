Justice CS Karnan gets six-month jail term

The Supreme Court on Tuesday found Calcutta High Court sitting judge Justice CS Karnan guilty of contempt and sent him to jail for six months, a day after Karnan passed an order sending the CJI and six other judges to five years in jail.

A seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar passed the order and also banned media from publishing any content of orders passed by Justice Karnan.

The top court also ordered the Bengal DGP to arrest CS Karnan

Karnan, 59, is the first sitting HC judge to be convicted of contempt and sent to prison.

According to reports, Karnan had accused CJI Khehar and seven other SC judges of discrimination and corruption.

