Jet pilots' union defers decision

Jet Airways' pilots union has deferred its decision of not operating flights with foreign pilots from May 1, sources said on Saturday.



Earlier in the month, the National Aviator's Guild (NAG) had demanded that the airline remove all foreign pilots after an incident in which foreign pilots allegedly assaulted a designated examiner during a training session in Bengaluru.



The pilots' union had asked its members not to operate flights with foreign pilots from May 1, 2017.



According to sources, NAG's office bearers will meet the company's management over the issue next week.



The airline currently employs around 60 foreign pilots. The union has more than 1,000 members of Indian nationality.

