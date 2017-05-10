IIT Madras has declared the JEE Advanced 2017 admit card on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates trying to download JEE Advanced 2017 admit card have to visit the official website and follow the instruction by entering the asked information i.e. roll number, date of birth, password.

JEE Advanced 2017 takes place in two parts i.e. Paper I and Paper II on May 21. JEE Advanced Paper I will be start from 9 am to 12 pm and JEE Advanced Paper II will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Around 2.25 lakh candidates applied for the JEE Advanced 2017 examination and due to the huge visitors on the website for downloading JEE Advanced 2017 admit card candidate may face technical issues in surfing the webpage. So the candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the JEE advanced admit card downloading website in a short period of time.

Joint Admission Board (JAB) has made an announcement for the candidates applied for JEE advanced examination that the cut-off for the aggregate Class 12 marks for SC and ST will be reduced to 70 percent from 65 percent.