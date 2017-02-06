'Jayalalithaa's leg not amputated, no conspiracy in death'

Months after her death, doctors on Monday said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had suffered a "cardiac arrest" on December 4 last year and her leg was not amputated as some reports claim. They said she was immediately put on resuscitation and the best possible treatment was provided to her in Apollo hospital.

"She had a cardiac arrest. CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was started immediately. The on-call cardiologist in the hospital came down within a few minutes. The CPR (process) went for 20 minutes but there was no heart rhythm," said a doctor, who was in the panel of doctors that addressed a specially convened press conference in Chennai.

The doctor said that for 24 hours Jayalalithaa was put on another machine to see if her heart restarts, but there was no "own heart beat". He said it was decided to discontinue the process after about 24 hours and the decision was taken with consultation with all doctors, including the AIIMS team.

"Everything that could have been done was done," Richard Beale, a UK-based doctor who attended on Jayalalithaa, also said. He said he had met Jayalalithaa's aide VK Sasikala during the treatment and she was closely engaged in her treatment.

Meanwhile, in yet another clarification, a doctor who attended on her said that no amputation was carried out on Jayalalithaa's legs during her 75 days in hospital that culminated in her demise.

"No amputation was done and no transplantation (of any sort) was done," Dr P Balaji of Madras Medical College replied when asked on claims that Jayalalithaa's legs were removed. He said the late chief minister had her legs intact till the end.



It may be recalled that senior counsel K M Vijayan, who appeared for AIADMK worker Joseph last month, told the Madras High Court that people were worried about the secrecy surrounding Jayalalithaa's death and wanted to know whether her leg was 'amputated' during treatment prior to her passing away. The court was hearing a PIL seeking a judicial inquiry into the circumstances leading to her death.

Jayalalithaa was declared dead at Apollo Hospital here on December 6. She was admitted to the hospital on September 22 with fever and dehydration. In an official statement after the demise of Jayalalithaa, doctors said she had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Sasikala was on Sunday elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party and is now set to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.