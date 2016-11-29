Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday urged youths to be "agents of change" in the government's push toward a cashless economy, saying digital transactions will bring in accountability and help weed out corruption.



"Digital transactions will bring in accountability and weed out corruption. The annual budget is worth Rs 17-18 lakh crore, of which around 5-6 lakh crore can be used for creating infrastructure for this purpose," he said at an event at Hindu College here.



He said a lot can be done but the problem is "that everyone does not pay tax".



Demonetisation is a "movement" that will lead to a less cash society which is needed to eradicate corruption, black money, fake currency and to bring in transparency, Javadekar said and asked the students to join his ministry's initiative to make people aware about digital and cashless transactions.