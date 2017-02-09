Jat Agitation: Haryana BJP's pol-khol campaign against Congress, INLD

With the agitation by Jats gaining momentum in some Haryana districts, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to launch a “pol khol (expose) campaign” against the Opposition parties who, the saffron party said, are shedding crocodile tears over reservation for the community.

As part of this campaign, the BJP’s office-bearers will hold meetings in each Assembly constituency to inform the people about the “true intentions” of the leaders of the Congress and Indian National Lok Dal

(INLD), who are supporting the resumed agitation by the Jats since January 29 in support of their demands and grievances.

“Acting as the voice of the BJP government, which has granted reservation in Haryana after granting reservation in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, the party would run ‘pol khol campaign’ to counteract the efforts being made by the Opposition parties to discredit the government by spreading rumours,” state BJP media in-charge, Rajiv Jain, said.

He said on the directions of the party high command, meetings presided over by senior office-bearers, ministers, MLAs, chairmen of boards and corporations were held in all 90 Assembly Constituencies by Thursday evening to inform the masses about the true facts of reservation to Jat community.

Jain said the stand of the government regarding the agitation for reservation has always been clear.

“Reservation was granted on the basis of suggestions of khap panchayat and sangharsh samiti, on which

the court later imposed stay,” Jain said.

“The greed for power and bad intentions of the political parties provided the anti-social elements with opportunity to vitiate the atmosphere of the state last year as well. The present state government had clarified its support in removing hindrances in granting reservation before the current dharnas began. In spite of this, the INLD and the Congress started issuing negative statements while supporting the dharnas,” he added.

The INLD, which had indulged in barbaric acts against farmers, were on Thurday crying crocodile tears while explaining their importance.

In his 10-year tenure, former chief minister,Bhupinder Singh Hooda, also did not grant reservation. While none of the 76 cases registered during agitation for reservation between 2010 and 2012 were withdrawn, the leaders are expressing support for the anti-social elements who had indulged in violence last year and are demanding that cases against them be withdrawn, Jain said.