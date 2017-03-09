Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire

Two soldiers were killed on Monday after Pakistan violated ceasefire and fired rockets along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceasefire violation took place around 8:30 am.

"At about 08:30am, there was heavy firing from Pakistani (army) posts at BSF posts at LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district with rockets and automatic weapons", a senior BSF officer was quoted as saying by a news agency.

This is for the eighth time that Pakistan has violated ceasefire in the last two months by resorting to shelling and firing.

Pakistani forces had broken the ceasefire in the same sector on 8 April, in Poonch district on 5 April, in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector on 4 April and twice in Balakote and Poonch sectors on 3 April.