Jammu and Kashmir: SPO injured in Doda firing, dies

One of the two Special Police Officers (SPOs) injured in a mysterious firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, succumbed in a hospital here on Tuesday.

Police said SPO Muhammad Younis, injured at Tanta police post on Monday, succumbed to critical bullet injuries in the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu city.

Both the injured SPOs were referred to the hospital for specialised treatment by the doctors in Doda district hospital.

Police had denied militants were involved.

Doda's Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Shabir told IANS: "Preliminary investigation revealed it was not a militant attack. But the exact cause of the firing is not known."

The SSP had added, "Things will become clear once we are able to record their statements,"

The SPOs are recruited by the police on a monthly remuneration to fight militancy in the state since the mid-1990s.

