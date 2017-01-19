Jallikattu to be held in Tamil Nadu on Sunday: Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday announce that the Jallikattu will be held across the state on Sunday.

“Jallikattu will be held across Tamil Nadu tomorrow (Sunday),” Panneerselvam said.

The announcement comes after TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao approved the ordinance enabling the resumption of the ancient bull taming sport of Jallikattu.

The Centre had on Friday gave its nod to the ordinance.

Officials in New Delhi said the Home Ministry cleared the ordinance after the Law Ministry nod to the draft ordinance of the Tamil Nadu government.