Jallikattu protests: TN CM vows to punish violent protesters

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday assured action against the “anti-social” and “anti-national” elements who resorted to violence on January 23 after the police forcibly evicted them from the Marina beach.

“Anti-social elements and miscreants had infiltrated Jallikattu protests with intention of diverting them. Evil forces behind the violence will be identified and action (will be) taken against them,” Panneerselvam said.

The chief minister also defended the police crackdown and said that “minimum force” was used against the protesters.

“The police used minimum force against the rioters to safeguard public life and property. The anti-national and anti-social elements did not want the protests to end,” he said.

Some protesters leading the Jallikattu protests on Jan 23 torched several vehicles and fought pitched battles with police after large posse of police personnel swooped on the huge crowd which had massed at the sprawling beach since January 17 and began to drag away the young protesters.

There was bedlam as others tried to pull back those being taken away. The police then used batons to disperse the mobs. As people ran from the beach and collected on nearby streets, there was more violence.

The police also fired tear gas to disperse the crowds who assembled on several roads leading to the beach and hurled stones at security personnel.