Jaitley to support PM Modi's New Year sops

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said that his ministry will do its best to support the steps announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the New Year's eve.



"I see 2017 as a year whose agenda was set by the Prime Minister last night. Cheaper loans for affordable housing, for women's health, agriculture sector and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector... is the future of India," Jaitley told the media here.



"The Finance Ministry will do its best to implement what Modi announced yesterday (Saturday)," he said.



The minister also lauded the demonetisation move as very instrumental in distributing the resources more equitably.



"Resources which were hitherto centred in the hands of few in the form of black money are being distributed now," he said.



Jaitley said that he envisions 2017 as a year where digitisation along with Goods and Services Tax (GST) will play an important role for the growth of the economy.



"I see 2017 as a year where a combination of GST and digitisatised economies are the future of India... which will lay down the footsteps for the growth of the country."