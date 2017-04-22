Jaitley, Jethmalani slug it out during libel case court hearing

Heated exchange of arguments broke out as Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel and senior advocate Ram Jethmalani continued cross-examining Arun Jaitley on Monday in Delhi High Court in connection with a defamation case.

Earlier on Monday, Jethmalani posed a total of 42 questions in a two-hour questioning session of the Finance Minister. In previous hearings, Jaitley had explained his reasons to sue Kejriwal specifically and not the others involved in the case.

“Kejriwal has committed a serious act of libel and malaise by alleging that my wife and daughter are linked to fake companies. It was not only false, but, taking public discourse to a very low level,” Jaitley was quoted as saying by a news agency.

“Many people on the social media make irresponsible statements about the people in public life, but, when a chief minister endorses them, it becomes a grave and serious matter. Even false allegations gain credibility. Repetition of libelous statement gives me a cause of action against the person particularly if he has stature, to take action against the justified person,” he had said.

According to report, the finance minister had filed the suit in 2015 seeking Rs.10 crore in damages from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for accusing him of corruption in DDCA.

The AAP leaders had alleged irregularities and financial bungling by Jaitley in DDCA of which he was the president for about 13 years till 2013.

The hearings in the defamation case will be held on 28 July and 31 July.

(With inputs from agencies)