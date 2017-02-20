Jaishankar meets Chinese official ahead of crucial dialogue

Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi ahead of the first strategic dialogue between the two sides which is likely to see India raise the issue of China blocking the ban on Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar, among other issues.



"On the eve of India-China Strategic dialogue in Beijing, Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar called on State Councillor Yang Jiechi," the Indian embassy said here.



China's opposition to India's bid for Nuclear Suppliers' Group membership is also expected to figure in the meet when Jaishankar meets Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui in Beijing on Wednesday.



New Delhi is expected to try and persuade Beijing not to roadblock its bid for the NSG membership and as well as its proposal to have Jaish-e Mohamed chief Masood Azhar branded as an international terrorist.



On the other hand, China is likely to raise the issue of the Dalai Lama and India inviting Taiwanese lawmakers, among others.