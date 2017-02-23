Jaishankar in Dhaka, meets Sheikh Hasina

Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discussed preparatory aspects of her proposed visit to India this year.



Jaishankar, who arrived here from Beijing, is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh from February 23-24 on the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Md Shahidul Haque.



Besides discussing her New Delhi visit, likely to take place in April, Jaishankar briefed Sheikh Hasina on recent developments in India-Bangladesh relations and the region, said a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.



The two Foreign Secretaries reviewed the areas of bilateral cooperation and noted with appreciation that there has been excellent implementation of decisions taken during the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in June 2015.



Both sides also took stock of decisions taken during the recent meetings of various bilateral mechanisms in the areas of Security & Border Management, Trade and Commerce, Power, Energy, Shipping, Railways etc.



Both Foreign Secretaries also shared their perspectives on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the statement said.



He is also likely to meet Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali before wrapping up his visit. He leaves Dhaka on Friday morning.