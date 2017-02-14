J-K govt orders major reshuffle in police, civil administration

Jammu and Kashmir government shifted 60 top police officers and bureaucrats in a major reshuffle on Tuesday.

Among the changes, SD Singh Jamwal has been posted as Inspector General (IG) Jammu zone while Muneer Ahmad Khan has been posted as Director Vigilance in the state's anti-graft organisation.

Jagjit Kumar takes over as IG Traffic while JP Singh has been posted as IG personnel at the police headquarters.

Mubarak Ganai is the new IG Armed police Kashmir while Muhammad Sulaiman Salaria had been posted as Director of Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (Udhampur).

Alok Puri has been posted as the IG crime while Sunil Kumar goes as IG Police Telecommunications.

Imtiyaz Ismail Parray is the new Superintendents of Police (SSP) Srinagar while Shabir Ahmad would be the new SSP of Doda district and Fayaz Ahmad Lone the new SSP of Ganderbal district.

In the civil administration, Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary goes as Commissioner Enquiries.

Vineeta Gupta goes as Director General at Institute of Management and Public Administration.

Sanjeev Varma is the new Commissioner of Tribal Affairs while Saurbah Bhagat is the new Secretary Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control.