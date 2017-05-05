J-K Governor Vohra discusses security issues PM Modi

Two days after meeting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed security situation of the Valley with him.

The governor discussed the ongoing unrest in parts of the Kashmir Valley and informed the prime minister about various developmental works being done there.

The meeting with PM Modi and HM Rajnath Singh comes in the wake of two Indian soldiers being mutilated by Pakistani forces in the Poonch sector and also the killing of five cops and two bank officials by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the state.