In the wake of increasing cross border terror activities along the Line of Control (LoC), the India Army on Thursday launched a massive anti-terror operation and cordoned-off 20 villages in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, terrorists on Tuesday night snatched away five service rifles including four INSAS rifles and an AK-47 rifle from police guards posted at the Shopian district court complex in south Kashmir. The terrorists attacked the guard room of the court complex around 9 pm and snatched the rifles (SLRs).

The incident took place a day after terrorists gunned down seven persons, including five policemen, who were accompanying a district treasury van in adjoining Kulgam district.

Earlier in the week, gunmen looted two banks in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.