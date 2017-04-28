Wastewater as a resource: UNESCO report launched

The 2017 United Nations World Water Development Report (WWDR), “Wastewater: the Untapped Resource” was launched by Parameswaran Iyer, secretary department of water and sanitation, at an event organised by UNESCO and UNIC at UNESCO House in the Capital on Wednesday.

The Statesman was the media partner for the event.

The report launch was moderated by Derk Segaar, Director, United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan.

Other speakers included UN Resident Coordinator Jaco Cilliers, Director of National Institute of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee - R.D. Singh and Head of Science Sector, UNESCO New Delhi Cluster office Mitrasen Bhikajee.

Prizes were presented to the winners of UNESCO New Delhi’s 2016 #Science4Sustainability Photo Competition.

The launch ceremony was attended by over 100 people, including representatives from NGOs, the diplomatic community, academicians, students and experts working in the field of water.

In his opening remarks, UNESCO New Delhi Director and UNESCO Representative Shigeru Aoyagi said, “It is important not to forget that putting a stop to pollution at the source is just as important as developing ways to treat and utilise wastewater. If both problems are tackled, then we will be on the path to achieving the water-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

While congratulating the UN family, particularly UNESCO, on bringing out this comprehensive report on wastewater, Iyer said “Water is rapidly reaching crisis-like proportions not only in the world but also in India. Wastewater is traditionally viewed as a problem rather than an opportunity. If we can be more efficient in the way we handle our water and wastewater systems, we can not only immediately reduce the quantity, the amount that needs to be recycled, but it can also make water systems more efficient.”

The report focuses on the ways in which improved wastewater management can generate social, environmental and economic benefits essential for achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.