As expected, the BJP Parliamentary Board picked Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu as its vice-presidential candidate. The meeting was held on Monday evening and party chief Amit Shah announced his name. Naidu will file his nominationon Tuesday for the August 5 election. The meeting was headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The opposition, comprising 18 parties led by the Congress, has already announced Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who is Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson and former West Bengal governor, as its candidate for the August 5 election.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi announced his name and was endorsed by other constituent parties.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien had proposed the name of Gopalkrishna Gandhi and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury seconded it.