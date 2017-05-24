IT recovers Rs.5 cr from Karnataka minister's house in Delhi

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday recovered Rs.5 crore in cash from the residence of Karnataka Power Minister D.K. Shivakumar during its raids here, an official said.



The Tax officials carried out raids at over 39 places, including the residential premises of Shivakumar and his brother in Delhi and Bengaluru since morning.



Confirming the cash seizure, an IT official said: "We have recovered Rs 5 crore cash from the residence of Shivakumar."



The cash was recovered from his residence in south Delhi's Safdarjung neighbourhood.



Nearly 39 premises owned by Shivakumar and his family were being searched by a team of about 120 IT officials along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel across the country, the official said.



The raids were also carried out at the private resort owned by Shivakumar near Bengaluru where 44 Congress lawmakers from Gujarat have been staying since Saturday.



Congress lawmaker N. Ravi's house in Bengaluru's southern suburb was also searched.