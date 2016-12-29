Istanbul: Two Indians killed in attack, says Swaraj

Two Indians, among 39 people, were killed on Sunday at a night club in Istanbul, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said.

“I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost 2 Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador on way to Istanbul,” Swaraj said in a series of tweets.

“The victims are Abis Rizvi son of a former Rajya Sabha MP and Khushi Shah from Gujarat,” she added.

The Indians are among the foreigners including an 18-year-old Israeli woman and a Belgian national who were killed in the attack in which around 70 others were injured.

The incident happened when a gunman went on a rampage at an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul where revellers were celebrating the New Year.