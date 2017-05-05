ISRO's GSAT-9: India launches South Asian Communication Satellite

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday launched the South Asian Communication Satellite or GSAT-9 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.



The satellite, which has a mission life of 12 years, will provide communication and disaster report to the South Asian countries. While, initially, all eight South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries were meant to be part of the project, Pakistan opted out claiming it had its own space programme.



ISRO's GSAT-9 satellite cost over Rs. 200 crore has been been carried by the rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F09), which is a three stage rocket weighing 450 tons.

Congratulating the ISRO team who worked on the satellite, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the successful launch was a historic moment and that It opened up new horizons of engagement.

"This will greatly benefit South Asia and our region’s progress," PM Modi tweeted.