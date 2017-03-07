Islamic televangelist Zakir Naik declared 'proclaimed offender'

Absconding Islamic televangelist Zakir Naik has been declared a 'proclaimed offender' by a special court, the NIA said here on Friday.



Following the court order last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a the process to attach his assets under the law.



According to NIA, the order declaring Naik - who enjoys a NRI status - a proclaimed offender was issued on July 21 after which the process to attachm his assets started under the Criminal Procedure Code's Section 83.



On November 18 last year, the NIA had lodged a criminal case against Naik in Mumbai, invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.



Simultaneously, the Central government had declared the Mumbai-based Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), launched by him as an "unlawful association".



Following this, the NIA had raised his offices, a school and a private TV channel offices which were later sealed.



Naik, who left the country early in 2016, is charged with spreading hatred through provocative speeches, terror funding and money-laundering, among others.