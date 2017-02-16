ISIS man held by NIA for terrorist conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kerala youth, Mouinudheen Parakadavath, 25, here for being part of an ISIS terrorist conspiracy in the country.

The counter-terrorism agency said the youth hailing from Kasaragod district was questioned at the NIA headquarters when he arrived at the IGI airport from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

During his examination, he admitted to his involvement in the conspiracy, NIA said. The case relates to a terror module in which a group of youths from Kerala including some members based in the Middle-East, hatched a conspiracy as per instructions from their online ISIS handlers.

Based on intelligence inputs, five accused, associated with this terror module, were arrested from Kanakmala Hill in Kannoor district in Kerala on 2 October last year, and another associate was arrested from Calicut the same day.

Their disclosures established that Mouinudheen was a key figure in the module, which was actively planning various aspects of the terrorist plot, on a Telegram group. Mouinudheen was using the online identity Abu-Al-Indonesi as well as Ibn Abdullah, on the telegram group, NIA said.

It was revealed by the arrested persons that Mouinudheen had sent funds from Abu Dhabi to members of the terrorist module in Kerala, for the conspiracy, through Western Union Money Transfer, last year. Mouinudheen will be produced before a NIA Special Court in Kerala, the counter-terrorism agency said.