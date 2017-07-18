Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was trolled for posting a selfie with his wife Safa Baig on social media. The selfie that Irfan had shared on micro-blogging site Twitter and Facebook seems to have been clicked inside a vehicle. The picture was posted on Twitter early morning on 17 July with the status: “Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna but #love #travel (sic)”. The status on the Facebook was: “This girl is trouble #love#wifey”.

But the picture didn’t go well with some bigots, who posted ‘advisory messages’ to Irfan, pointing out the “un-Islamic portrayal” of his wife. Some of his followers took offence to his wife without a ‘hijab’ and for wearing nail polish.

One Kaashif Raza Khan wrote: “Hiding face is not farz But hiding arms is farz Irfan Bhai…She’s hiding her face it’s good, may Allah bless her…But tell her to hide her arms too (sic).”

Another user, MD Mojibur Rahaman Majid, wrote: “Bhai nice picture. But please don’t update wife or any of our Muslim girls pictures. I really highly respect your family coz you got so nice family, your family example for others, I got one humble request to you please don’t update Muslimas pictures, our girls are very special. They simple not come out, I love you bhai (sic).”

"Mashaa allah, esi baat nahi h ki islaam aap par laagu hota h, but aapaki chhavi ek sachche musalman ki h so pleaase bhabhi ko parde me rakho (sic.)," Abdullah Qureshy commented on Facebook.

"Don't apply nail polish apply mehndi", was the advice from one Yaman Khan.

Irfan Pathan married Safa Baig, a model from Jeddah, in February 2016 and the couple was blessed with a baby boy in December. He has been out of the cricketing scene and last played for Gujarat Lions franchise in the IPL.

In December 2016, fast bowler Mohammed Shami was at the receiving end of social media beamers for his wife Hasin Jahan's choice of clothes.