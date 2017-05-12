Involve nurses in research on delivery of patient care: President

President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday said the complexity of medical and healthcare practices demands that nurses are fully involved in the planning, implementation, research and evaluation, that goes into the successful delivery of patient care.

He was speaking after presenting National Florence Nightingale Awards to nursing personnel at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the International Nurses Day.

The President said the legal and policy framework of nursing protocols and standards of practice must facilitate optimal utilsation of competencies. Throughout the 20th century and into the 21st century, thanks to the improving quality of nursing services, significant gains have been made in increasing life expectancy and reducing child and maternal mortality in both urban as well as rural India.

It was nevertheless necessary to be conscious that while most countries had a shortage of nurses, the situation was quite acute in India, primarily due to the migration of a large number of nurses, Mukherjee said.

“India’s low nurse-to-population ratio reminds us that much more capacity needs to be built with closer co-between States and the Central Government.,” he said.

“I am glad that Government of India is addressing these concerns to strengthen the nursing sector in our country and that there has been a positive rate of growth in our training capacity over the past decade,” he said.

“I call upon nurse educators to inculcate ~ if not surpass ~ the world’s best, professional, nursing and midwifery educational standards. This endeavour will raise the quality of nursing education in India and also create paths for professional advancement in line with national, regional and global health needs,” the President said.

Mukherjee told the meritorious nursing professionals that the nation was grateful for their services and compassionate selfless care. “I am confident that the Florence Nightingale Awardees-2017 will inspire the entire nursing fraternity to rededicate themselves to quality healthcare,” he said.