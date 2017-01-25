Interesting facts about India's Republic Day every Indian must know

Nothing fills the heart with more pride and nostalgia than the sight of India’s Armed Forces displaying their might in the air, and as they parade down Rajpath. Colourful tableaux of different states symbolising our country’s rich diversity and the Tricolour fluttering in the background on January 26 - India’s Republic Day is a treat to watch for every Indian.



Celebrated to honour the Constitution which came into being on this day in 1950, the Republic Day is not only about the ceremonious parades showcasing the power of the Indian defence forces and the colourful diversity of the country, but it is also a great reminder of the magnitude of the country's beauty.

As the country celebrate its 68th Republic Day on Thursday, here are some interesting facts about the day:

January 26 in 1930 was celebrated as ‘Purna Swaraj Day’- Complete Independence Day of India. It is the day India decided to fight for freedom.



It took three years to draft the Constitution. Of the 284 members of the Constituent Assembly, 15 were women.

The Constitution was neither typed nor printed but handwritten and calligraphed both in English and Hindi.

The members signed the handwritten document on January 24 in 1950.



The original copies are kept safely in the Parliament’s library in helium-filled cases.

Before the Constitution came into being, India was governed by a document called the Government of India Act (1935).

The Indian Constitution is the longest in the world comprising of 448 articles, 12 schedules and 98 amendments.

The Republic Day celebrations last for three days till January 29, ending with the Beating Retreat ceremony.

President Sukarno of Indonesia was the first chief guest at the first Republic Day celebrations held on January 26, 1950.

A Christian hymn ‘Abide With Me’ is played at the parade as it was one of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite songs. It is played as a tribute to the ‘Father of the Nation’.





On this day, the President of India presents the Gallantry Awards to the brave-hearts of the nation.





This day is declared as the third national holiday in the nation, other two- being Independence Day on August 15 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.