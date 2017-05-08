Indian woman in Pakistan seeks security on journey back home

An Indian woman who sought refuge in the Indian High Commission here after arriving in Pakistan to marry, on Friday petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for duplicate travel documents and provision of security for her journey back to India.



Uzma's lawyer Malik Shah Nawaz Noon and First Secretary at the Indian High Commission Piyush Singh filed the petition on her behalf with the Islamabad High Court.



The petition stated that her husband, Tahir Ali, had deceived her as he was already married, and that he stole her passport and other travel documents, Dawn online reported.



Uzma, 20, sought refuge at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week and asked to be repatriated to India after coming to know that Tahir Ali, a resident of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa whom she married, was already married and had four children.



On May 8, Uzma claimed that she was forced to marry Ali at gunpoint and was subsequently subjected to physical and sexual abuse. He also took away her travel documents, she claimed.



The claims were denied by Tahir.



The petition on Friday sought security for her journey back to India via the Wagah border and requested that her husband be restrained from harassing her.



It also sought an exemption to Uzma from reporting to police and requested her repatriation to her homeland.



"Tahir deceived me and forced me to marry him at gunpoint. He even stole my passport and travelling documents. I urge the court to ask the Foreign Office to issue duplicate travel documents so that I may travel back to India," the application stated.



The petition also urged the court for an immediate hearing in the matter.



Earlier this week, the Foreign Office (FO) said Uzma would only be repatriated back to India once all her legal requirements were completed.



Declaring her husband and the Foreign Office as parties to the case, Uzma declared the diplomatic enclave in the Indian High Commission as her residence.