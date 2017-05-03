A day after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) warned his Pakistani counterpart of a strong response for the killing and mutilation of two Indian soldiers, India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit to register a strong protest against the barbaric act.

Basit was called in by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to convey India's strong views on the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said.

"It was significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector (in vicinity of village Battal). Blood samples of the Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on Roza Nala clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control," the statement added.

Pakistan however has denied the allegations and sought an actionable evidence from India to back its claim that two soldiers were beheaded on the Indian side of the LoC.

According to reports, Pakistan’s border action team (BAT) on Monday, opened fire at an Indian patrol unit at Krishna Ghati sector near the Line of Conrol (LoC) and killed and mutilated the bodies of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh and BSF head constable Prem Sagar.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the Pakistani Army has again violated the ceasefire on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, triggering a retaliation from the Indian Army.

Defence sources said the Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions on the LoC around 3 am.

