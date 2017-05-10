India has taken up with Canada its Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s participation at a recent ‘Khalsa Day’ function at Toronto at which ‘Khalistani’ flags and posters Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, an extremist leader who was killed in ‘Operation Blue Star’ in 1984, were displayed prominently, the MEA confirmed on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, "We have taken up such issues with Canada in the past. In this particular incident also, this practice has not been discontinued.’’

New Delhi, it is understood, is upset that Trudeau chose to participate in the controversial event at a time when the two countries are discussing possible dates of his visit to India later this year.

The Toronto event had also hailed the carrying of a motion in the Ontario Assembly last month describing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as ‘genocide’. He was the first Canadian PM to attend the event since Paul Martin in 2005. Trudeau’s predecessor Stephen Harper had stayed away from such events in previous years. Defence Minister Arun Jaitley had raised the Ontario assembly resolution with his Canadian counterpart Harjit Sajjan during the latter’s visit to India last month.