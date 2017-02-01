'Indian Panorama' film festival to begin on February 6

'Indian Panorama,' the three day annual film festival, will be inaugurated here on February 6 by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy



The festival is being conducted by the Directorate of Information and Publicity of the territorial government in association with Puducherry based Navadarshan Film Society and Alliance Francaise.



A release from the Directorate said today that a cash award of Rs one lakh and a silver memento would be presented to Hari Viswanath, director of Tamil movie 'Radiopetti' at the inaugural function under the State government sponsored Sri Sankaradass Swamigal Award for the best movie.



The movie will be screened after the fete's inauguration.



The release said the film festival was being held every year since 1983 without break through the initiatives of the Puducherry government to bring to focus the theme of national integration through contents of movies of different languages.



A Malayalam movie 'Ottal' will be screened at 6 PM on September 7.The next day a Kannada film 'Naanu Avanalla Avalu` will be screened at 3 PM, the release said.



On the concluding day on February 8, a Hindi movie `Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa` will be screened at 6 PM.



Admission to the movies would be free of cost, the release said.