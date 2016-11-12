Indian, Pakistani army trade heavy fire on LoC

Heavy shelling and firing exchanges are on between Indian and Pakistani Army on Monday on the Line of Control (LoC), a defence official said.

Pakistan, initiating the attack, resorted to unprovoked targeting of the Indian positions on the LoC in Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said.

"The indiscriminate firing using small arms, automatics and mortars that started from 7.30 AM is still on," Mehta said.

The Indian Army was retaliating strongly and effectively, he added.