Indian, Pakistan military officials talk over LoC firings

The Directors General of Military Operation of India and Pakistan held talks on Monday over the repeated exchange of fire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, during which the Indian side pointed out that all the ceasefire violations were being initiated by the Pakistan Army.

The Indian DGMO highlighted that "all ceasefire violations were initiated by the Pakistan Army and the Indian Army only responded appropriately," an army statement said.

The Indian officer also put across emphatically that the "trend of infiltration along the LoC continued with the active support of Pakistan forward posts."