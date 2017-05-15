Indian Navy ships in Malaysia port

In pursuance of India’s ‘Act East Policy’, Naval Ships Shivalik and Jyoti are on an overseas deployment to South East Asia and the Southern Indian Ocean. Since Sunday, the ships are on a six-day visit to Malaysian port Kuantan.

The visit seeks to underscore India’s peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain and to strengthen existing bonds between India and Malaysia.

During the stay in harbour, various activities such as official calls, formal reception on board ships, ships open to visitors, guided tours for Indian naval personnel and professional interaction between naval personnel of both the nations have been planned. INS Shivalik, a multi-role stealth frigate is commanded by Captain R Vinod Kumar while INS Jyoti, the fleet replenishment tanker is commanded by Captain S Shyam Sundar.