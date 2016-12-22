  1. Home
  2. India

Indian given over 3 months sentence for overstaying in Pak

  • PTI

    PTI | Lahore

    December 22, 2016 | 11:45 AM
Jail

Representational Image (Photo: Getty Images)

An Indian national has been sentenced to over three months in jail by a local court for overstaying in Pakistan.

Rehanur Rehman was arrested last week from Cantonment area of Lahore and a case was registered against him for staying in the country.

His visa was reportedly expired in December second week.

Rehman was on Wednesday presented before a Cantonment magistrate who sentenced him to three-and-half-month imprisonment for living in Pakistan without a valid visa.

He will be deported back to India after he serves his sentence.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Virat Kohli is the most successful captain of Indian cricket team. Do you agree?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.