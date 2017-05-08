Indian diplomat apologises for taking photos inside Pakistan court

In a controversial incident, a senior Indian diplomat’s mobile phone was confiscated after he was caught taking photos inside the courtroom while proceedings were on in a case filed by a Pakistani man accused of marrying an Indian woman at gun point, reports said.

Piyush Singh, first secretary at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad allegedly snapped three photos inside the Islamabad High Court during the hearing of the case filed by Tahir Ali seeking the high court's intervention to meet his Indian wife Uzma. He also took a photo of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

When courtroom officials brought the incident to the notice of the judge, Singh’s phone was confiscated and he was asked to submit a written apology by the court.

Singh, who had verbally apologised for the mistake submitted a written apology which was accepted by the court.

Uzma, a resident of New Delhi, on May 8 filed a plea with the Islamabad court against Ali, alleging that she was being harassed and intimidated by him.

Uzma reached Pakistan on May 1 and travelled to Buner district in the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to marry Ali on May 3. The couple reportedly met in Malaysia, where Tahir worked as a taxi-driver.

The case has attracted attention on both sides of the border.

