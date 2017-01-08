Indian diaspora made invaluable contribution to our economy: Modi

Addressing the 14th Pravasi Bharati Divas in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Indians living abroad for their “invaluable contribution” to the country’s economy.

“Indian diaspora has made invaluable contribution to our economy. Our countrymen living abroad are respected not only for their strength in numbers but also for the contributions they make,” said Modi at the event.

“We don't see the colour of passports, but the relations written by blood,” he added.

Focusing on the role of youths in transforming society this year in the meet, Modi launched a skill development scheme to encourage the youths seeking overseas employment.

“We will shortly be launching a skill development scheme, ‘Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana’, for the Indian youths seeking overseas employment,” said the Prime Minister.

The meet is organised every year to mark the contributions made by the Indians living overseas for the Indian economy.

Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa was present at the event as the chief guest.